Dynatrace has announced an extension of the Application Security Module on its observability platform to allow users to detect and address vulnerabilities in Java Virtual Machine, .NET CLR, Node.js runtime and other runtime environments, DevOps reports. The Dynatrace Application Security Module, which uses Dynatrace tracing and artificial intelligence for real-time threat detection and response, can now implement those same functionalities on runtimes in some of the most popular programming languages, providing vulnerability and analytics layer-by-layer across the whole application stack, according to Amit Shah, Dynatraces director of product marketing for application security. Additionally, the platform only surfaces alerts that are tied to code that is currently running to minimize false positive cases and help development teams with their application remediation efforts. Shah notes that their goal is to allow DevOps teams to implement application security measures using the same observability platform for application optimization and management. The recent changes to the platform also include extending support to applications developed via Go.