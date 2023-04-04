The Elastic Security platform for security information and event management has received new capabilities increasing its protection and analytics effectiveness in the cloud, reports SiliconANGLE. Elastic says the upgrade delivers complete cloud-native application protection on AWS and addresses commonly encountered security risks when enterprises move to cloud-first models, such as cloud misconfigurations. With the enhancement, Elastic Security now features cloud workload protection enabling deep visibility into entire runtime workloads; container workload protection for visibility into container workloads within managed Kubernetes environments; cloud security posture management for real-time detection and remediation of cloud misconfigurations; and cloud vulnerability management; which allows detection of cloud-native vulnerabilities in AWS EC2 workloads without increasing resource utilization on workloads. The expansion of Elastic Security's comprehensive cloud security capabilities provides organizations with the power they need to modernize their cloud security operations, improve attack surface visibility, reduce vendor complexity and accelerate remediation, according to Elastic SecurityGeneral Manager Santosh Krishnan.