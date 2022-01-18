Eureka cloud security provider raises $8M as it exits stealth

Eureka, an automated cloud security systems provider based in Tel Aviv, Israel, announced its emergence from stealth with $8 million in funding, which it plans to spend on sales, product development and staff acquisition, according to VentureBeat
.
Eureka is capitalizing on the rise in digital transformation among enterprises by providing a secure data storage
platform that incorporates automation and a policy engine that enables integration with cloud platforms, workflows and process and also allows discovery and classification of existing data.
Through Eureka’s platform, users may also perform datastore inventory and contextualization, policy creation and deployment and monitoring and management of risks, while able to view data stores and identify associated risks in real-time.
Connecting with an organization’s cloud accounts allows Eureka to provide automated data store identification and evaluation of risks in each.
“Eureka [lets users] choose and customize from a pre-built selection or creating their own. Eureka then automatically translates and generates these policies into a set of platform-specific controls for all relevant data stores,” and “continuously monitors for and alerts data store owners directly on policy violations and non-compliant configurations,” according to Eureka co-founder Asaf Weiss.