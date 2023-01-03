The use of quantum computing among enterprises has the potential to both reduce and elevate the risk of cybersecurity breaches depending on how organizations use the technology, Claroty board of advisers chairman Mike Rogers told SDxCentral. For example, quantum computing has applicability in the field of encryption, specifically commercial encryption, which generates an amount of permutations in its data fields of such volume that they cannot be overcome by current computers to access the data within, according to Rogers. Quantum holds the possibility of being able to power through those permutations and unlocking the data being protected., Rogers noted. However, it is still not possible to break current encryption methods with quantum computing, according to Rogers, as the computation power needed to do so requires the integration of up to hundreds of thousands of qubits. Currently, the most advanced quantum computers are capable of close to 500 qubits. Quantum represents a significant inflection point and because of that its a disruptor both good and bad. Given the disruption impact, we need to work together, Rogers said.