Cloud security, Architecture

False positive cloud security alerts overwhelming IT teams

The 2022 Cloud Security Alert Fatigue Report by Orca Security found that more than 500 public cloud security alerts are transmitted to 59% of IT professionals daily, causing them to spend more than 20% of their time prioritizing notifications and become more vulnerable to missing critical issues and experiencing burnout, according to SDxCentral. The survey of more than 800 IT professionals in 10 industries and across five countries found that 57% of respondents manage at least five cloud service providers, increasing the likelihood of them being overwhelmed with alerts. According to the report, teams that have a 67% higher likelihood of receiving more than a thousand alerts daily if they run at least 10 cloud security tools, and around 10% more of those workers experienced alert fatigue compared to those whose tools numbered five or fewer. "There's a huge gap between the capabilities and the tools and the way that they are actually being utilized," according to Orca Security CEO and co-founder Avi Shua. Shua noted that though 95% of IT professionals expressed high confidence in the accuracy of their security tools, 43% of those respondents claimed 40% of the alerts they received were false positives.

Related

Related Events

prestitial ad