SiliconANGLE reports that Fortinet has rolled out enhancements to its secure networking portfolio through new products and capabilities to existing ones. These include a new series of next-generation firewalls called FortiGate 7080F that provide hybrid mesh firewalls for use in cloud environments and data centers, and which feature artificial and machine learning-powered security capabilities as well as purpose-built integrated circuit technology. The cybersecurity firm also integrated its FortiManager solution with FortiSASE to ensure consistent analytics, security and management across users hybrid networks and provide access to its secure networking offerings including Secure SD-WAN, Single-Vendor SASE, and Universal ZTNA via FortiManager. Fortinet's Security Fabric platform has also been upgraded with the new FortiNDR Cloud solution that provides AI-powered, consistent network breach protection and detection capabilities, while its existing FortiRecon solution delivers proactive threat intelligence on risks involving supply chain vendors and partners and FortiDeceptor has received new vulnerability outbreak defense capabilities to divert threat actors during a breach toward fake assets and to quarantine attacks in their early stages.