Otterize, a startup that offers a solution for securely connecting software with each other, has raised $11.5 million in a seed funding round, reports TechCrunch. Otterize aims to simplify developers processes when they need to connect different software services with each other by enabling automated configuration of existing security controls. Most software these days is composed of multiple services that call each other. With Otterize, developers can make those calls securely by simply declaring, alongside their code, the calls their code intends to make, said Otterize co-founder Tomer Greenwald. Declarations through Otterize allows intended calls to go through while blocking unintended ones such that compromised services are prevented from compromising other services.IT also provides users with a real-time map showing all of a softwares services as well as how secure they are, which certificates they are using and how they interact with other services. The startup offers the solution as an open-source software that can be embedded into developers pipelines as well as an element in its new Otterize Cloud managed solution.