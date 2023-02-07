Cloud security startup Gem Security announced that it has raised $11 million in a seed funding round, according to TechCrunch. The company is developing a cloud threat detection, investigation, and response platform designed to enable security teams to monitor all of their cloud assets, detect threats in real time, and receive contextualized alerts using a single streamlined tool that also enables automation of most of an enterprise's cloud security operations. "On the endpoint, organizations had specialized endpoint detection and response technology that gave security operations teams a solid platform for investigation and containment. The cloud is no less complicated than the endpoint, but the equivalent technology just didnt exist," said Gem Security CEO and co-founder Arie Zilberstein. Most tools on the market focus on prevention, Zilberstein said, meaning there's a lack of options for real-time detection and mitigation solutions for when the inevitable attack occurs. Gem Security's product addresses this, ZIlberstein said, "based on an intuitive, automatic, and efficient approach that allows organizations to identify cloud security events in real-time; investigate them based on behavior analysis and threat intelligence; respond quickly, and enable isolation of the threat."