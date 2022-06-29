Cloud security platform Normalyze has secured $22.2 million in Series A funding, which will be allocated toward strengthening its engineering and DevOps teams, as well as its go-to-market approach as it seeks to facilitate sensitive data classification and security throughout public clouds, reports VentureBeat. "Our graph-powered platform is a hub that connects all data with assets, identities, accesses, miscongurations and vulnerabilities to help security teams continuously discover sensitive information, determine attack paths and automate remediation efforts to secure it," said Normalyze co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Ravi Ithal. Ithal noted that the company's one-pass scanner enables the identification of sensitive data based on HIPAA, GDPR, and PII compliance profiles without the need to leave the cloud. Such a platform helps organizations address issues stemming from data proliferation, according to Lightspeed partner Arif Janmohamed. "Normalyze solves this problem at scale by providing precise visibility to security teams on sensitive data and surrounding attack paths across all cloud environments," Janmohamed added.