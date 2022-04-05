Funding round pulls in $105M for Docker

Containerization firm Docker announced that a Series C funding round has raised $105 million for the company, lifting its valuation to $2.1 billion and bringing its total funding to $163 million, according to The Register
.
According to the company, the new funds will be invested into the development of products and go-to-market initiatives.
Docker said its recent operations have resulted in development teams being able to release software 13 times more frequently, reduce the time to integrate technologies into production by 65% and decrease vulnerability remediation
by 62%. According to the company, its recent rebound, which followed a divestment of its enterprise division and reimagining as a developer platform, was driven by increases in software supply chain attacks, the growing complexity of cloud-native products as well as greater consumer demand for new applications.
"Together we have focused on the needs of developers, to help them quickly and safely build, share, and run any app, anywhere," Docker CEO Scott Johnson said.