Identity and access control provider ConductorOne announced that it has raised $15 million in a recent Series A funding round, which follows a $5 million seed round in 2021, according to TechCrunch. ConductorOnes solution aims to address the issues faced by enterprises in controlling permissions and access across complex environments that include cloud and on-premises elements, its co-founders said. One potential issue is a permissions system malfunction, which can lead to under provisioning that prevents timely access to needed tools or over-provisioning, which retains permissions for users no longer working at the company. The company says its solution provides out-of-the box integration with popular services including Okta, Datadog, GitHub, Jira and Slack. The company's co-founder and CEO Alex Bovee said their long-term goal for the firm is to provide a fully-automated access control procedure.