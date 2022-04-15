Funding round raises $90M for Obsidian Security

California-based Obsidian Security has landed $90 million from a Series C funding round, which will be allocated toward increasing its workforce and expanding its market, VentureBeat reports.
Through a proprietary "knowledge graph," Obsidian's software-as-a-service Security and Posture Management platform
is able to combine various apps' data to achieve a clear view of SaaS environments
, according to Obsidian Security CEO Hasan Imam.
Obsidian touts that its SSPM platform could not only identify compromised accounts but also determine insider activity, misconfigurations, excessive privileges, and accidental data exposures.
"We believe that we are just scratching the surface on the set of challenges in front of us, as it relates to SaaS. The differentiation is the graph — because that’s the comprehensive view that allows us to solve for these use cases. But what that also means is that tomorrow, as we see new threat vectors, we have created a model that allows us to quickly solve for a new threat vector that we may not be thinking about today," Imam added.