Herndon, Virginia-based global solution company ePlus Technology may now widen its security resources and capabilities and its business in Texas after purchasing Future Com, a provider of cloud security, cybersecurity and security consulting services in Grapevine, Texas, for an undisclosed amount, according to CRN. "We have a half-billion dollars in security revenue, including services and solutions. What they do bring is additional services people who can help us. And they have the ability to bring our other services to their customers in security, managed services, and staffing capabilities. We feel pretty good about it," said ePlus CEO and President Mark Marron. Future Com President and CEO Douglas Hollenshead expressed the company's excitement in joining ePlus, stating that they "have decades of specialized experience helping our customers navigate the evolving cyber security landscape and new emerging threats. Being acquired by ePlus means that our customers now have access to the expanded capabilities and deeper breadth of resources a global provider can offer."