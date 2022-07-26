The new Compliance and Privacy Enforcement product announced by GhangorCloud, an information security and data privacy company, aims to serve as a scalable solution for automating data privacy and compliance enforcement tasks, according to SiliconANGLE. The company says its new offering may be quickly deployed across multi-cloud environments and can automate tasks related to data discovery, mapping and classification using its artificial intelligence-powered eDiscovery Engine, which is also capable of producing privacy enforcement policies without manual input.These privacy rules are enforced in real-time to minimize the risk and to lower the cost of ownership. CAPE is capable of automatically modeling, identifying and classifying nearly all types of data or information and its auto-classification engine is capable of detecting sensitive information from such granular objects as specific words or phrases. The company says the platform offers compliance in real-time across a variety of mandates around the world, including GDPR, PDPB,CCPA, PDPL,HIPPA, PCI and other data privacy laws.