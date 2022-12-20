A new partnership between Google Cloud and Palo Alto Networks will provide a new zero-trust network access solution aimed at hybrid users, SiliconANGLE reports. Zero Trust Network Access 2.0 will be a cloud-delivered offering developed on the Google Cloud architecture and will allow users to access their applications and resources securely on any device through Prisma Access in addition to securing files on unmanaged devices using BeyondCorp Enterprise Essentials, according to the companies. Legacy VPN and ZTNA 1.0 solutions provide access to users that are too broad and lack continuous security inspection, putting cloud-first and hybrid organizations at risk, noted Palo Alto Networks Senior Vice President of Products Kumar Ramchandran. The new offering provides a step-up by leveraging threat intelligence and machine learning that deliver threat detection and remediation on low-latency connections thanks to Google Cloud. Palo Alto also recently unveiled the Prisma Cloud Secrets Security solution, which analyzes events against known attack signatures, and which now allows Prisma Cloud to scan source files and infrastructure as code as part of its protection tasks.