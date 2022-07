A new report from Virtana suggests that enterprises adoption of multicloud strategies will continue to increase, with over 78% of respondents claiming to have deployed workloads in at least four public clouds and 51% saying they expect additional public cloud deployments by the end of the year, according to TechRadar . The survey of 360 cloud leaders in the US and UK, however, found several challenges that come with embracing multicloud, including having too many tools, cited by 63% of organizations, spread across functions including migration, cost optimization, APM, IPM and monitoring. Having to deal with multiple cloud providers also produces new security challenges, according to 98% of security professionals. Other challenges the study respondents identified were the continued need for manual processes to consolidate data, named by 83% of decision-makers, and the inability to fully capitalize on their cloud capabilities due to siloed efforts, according to 73% of respondents. Ninety-six percent of organizations said they recognize the value of workload portability provided by the cloud, but 71% claim they have not yet achieved this.