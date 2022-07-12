A new report from Virtana suggests that enterprises adoption of multicloud strategies will continue to increase, with over 78% of respondents claiming to have deployed workloads in at least four public clouds and 51% saying they expect additional public cloud deployments by the end of the year, according to TechRadar. The survey of 360 cloud leaders in the US and UK, however, found several challenges that come with embracing multicloud, including having too many tools, cited by 63% of organizations, spread across functions including migration, cost optimization, APM, IPM and monitoring. Having to deal with multiple cloud providers also produces new security challenges, according to 98% of security professionals. Other challenges the study respondents identified were the continued need for manual processes to consolidate data, named by 83% of decision-makers, and the inability to fully capitalize on their cloud capabilities due to siloed efforts, according to 73% of respondents. Ninety-six percent of organizations said they recognize the value of workload portability provided by the cloud, but 71% claim they have not yet achieved this.