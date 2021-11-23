Hesitancy to report cyber incident within cloud environments examined

The company claims its solution will help address the rise in security breaches among enterprises amid their migration to the public cloud, as it will provide high-speed data leakage monitoring and resolution capabilities.
Stellar Cyber's Open XDR platform that collates data from networks, clouds, applications, endpoints and other sources provides 360-degree visibility in identifying and responding to attacks, according to the company.
AWS users will now also benefit from the new availability of VMWare’s CloudHealth Secure State, which is a smart cloud-native compliance and security platform that helps safeguard their cloud infrastructure resources.