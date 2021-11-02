Cloud security

IBM poll finds enterprises increasing focus on cloud protection

November 2, 2021
TechRepublic reports that multi-cloud appears to have emerged as the dominant IT architecture among enterprises, which served to strengthen their focus on security, interoperability and compliance in this environment, based on a global study on cloud transformation by IBM. The study found that only 2% of companies use single or private cloud in 2021, compared with 29% in 2019. Meanwhile, more than a third of respondents said their largest investments were related to mitigating vulnerabilities and increasing cybersecurity, and 80% regarded data security being embedded across a cloud architecture as important or extremely important to achieving digital success. Respondents also claimed network complexity is becoming a new opening that threat actors can exploit. Almost 70% of respondents working in the government and financial services industries said their cloud performance was being hampered by sector-related regulatory compliance, with 85% of government-based respondents and 80% from the financial sector said the success of their digital initiatives hinged on the ability to run governance and compliance tools across multiple clouds.

Related

Cloud security
Brain4Net acquisition to bolster SASE strategy at Kaspersky

Kaspersky recently concluded its acquisition of Brain4Net, provider of network orchestration and control capabilities, which Kaspersky intends to use on its network security initiatives as well as to support the launch of the company’s new offerings in the Secure Access Service Edge and extended detection and response spaces.

Related Events

prestitial ad