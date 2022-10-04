A new solution called Illumio Endpoint, developed by zero-trust security startup Illumio, aims to help enterprises with a hybrid workforce in securing their devices, by ensuring that employees have secure access to their data and applications regardless of their location, according to SiliconANGLE. The goal of Illumio Endpoint is to prevent a security breach originating in a device such as a laptop from spreading onto the organization's data center or cloud environment, according to Illumio, ensuring that the first device to be infected would also be the last. The solution gives enterprises expanded visibility and segmentation policy controls over users devices, including laptops, workstations and virtual desktop infrastructure on either macOS and Windows operating systems, and provides a unified console for security teams while performing their monitoring and managing tasks. The hybrid workforce is here to stay, which exposes organizations to a more complex attack surface and more risk, particularly on the endpoint, according to Illumio Chief Product Officer Mario Espinoza. Its important to have tools that can detect and respond to an identified breach, but unidentified attacks can spread throughout the organization to access critical data and assets when zero trust Segmentation is not in place to proactively contain the breach.