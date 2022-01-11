Integration Partners sold to ConvergeOne

Cloud solutions firm ConvergeOne announced its acquisition of solution provider Integration Partners Corp. under undisclosed terms, in a deal that could generate sales worth $1.7 billion for the company in 2022, CRN
reports.
Integration Partners provides national coverage for IT services, including solutions that combine security, cloud, collaboration, managed service and core infrastructure.
David Nahabedian, principal and co-founder of Integration Partners, said they did not wish to ignore the opportunity of integrating with ConvergeOne, which claims to serve more than 13,000 customers, which includes 55% of Fortune 100 companies and 41% of firms in the Fortune 500.
“Combined, we will provide customers with an expanded set of solutions powered by virtually all Gartner Magic Quadrant leaders for cloud, collaboration, cyber security and digital infrastructure services. I am excited to welcome Integration Partners to the ConvergeOne family,” added ConvergeOne Chairman and CEO John McKenna.
The sale is the latest in ConvergeOne’s numerous acquisitions since 2021, including Prime TSR, WrightCore and NuAge Experts.