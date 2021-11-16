Kyndryl partners with Microsoft for cloud services, training

Kyndryl said it has entered a partnership with Microsoft to develop digital innovations supported by Microsoft Cloud, declaring the technology giant as its sole Premier Global Alliance Partner, Network World
reports.
Aside from creating services and distributing them through Microsoft’s
global enterprise sales force, the companies are also set to collaborate on Kyndryl University for Microsoft, a training ground for users of Microsoft Cloud that the firms say would focus on data governance and modernization, cybersecurity and resiliency, new AI-driven solutions for industries and cloud migration of vital workloads.
“As an independent company, we’re investing in our partner ecosystem to support the success of our customers, and we’re focused on expanding our market opportunity across cloud, data, security, and intelligent automation,” Kyndryl Chairman and CEO Martin Schroeter said in a statement.
Kyndryl was spun off from IBM earlier in November as it looked to enter partnerships with other major technology firms including Microsoft, Google and Amazon Web Services.