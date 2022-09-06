Fierce Telecom reports that Lumen Technologies has launched a virtual purchase and management pipeline for secure access service edge services. The company said the pipeline includes initial setup through Lumen Marketplace and a customer Control Center portal that provides continuous oversight. Customers who acquire a solution via the marketplace now have the option to implement it themselves or let Lumen handle deployment, implementation and ongoing oversight for them. After completing the setup, users may also deploy a SASE Manager dashboard in the Control Center which allows them to configure their product, add services, sites and users, manage tickets and receive alerts. Lumen says the pipeline initially rolled out with VMware and Fortinet as its first partners, with offerings that currently include software, Cloud Security Gateways for SD-WAN, information security services from VMware and Fortinet, remote access clients and on-premises equipment, but the company plans to add new partners through the following year.