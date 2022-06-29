BleepingComputer reports that Microsoft has expanded idle session timeout availability for Microsoft 365 web apps, which aims to prevent accidental data leaks on devices that have been unattended. "IT admins can now configure a tenant-wide timeout policy to automatically sign out users after a period of inactivity on Microsoft 365 web apps," said Microsoft Principal Product Manager Namit Gupta, who added that the feature will be deployed in Office.com, Word, PowerPoint, and Excel online, as well as Outlook Web App, OneDrive for Business, SharePoint Online, and the Microsoft 365 admin center between June and August. Activating the feature would prompt automatic sign-out notifications for users who have reached the configured inactivity period and users would have to prove not being idle to remain signed in on their apps. The idle session timeout functionality could be activated within the Security & privacy settings in Microsoft 365 admin center's Org Settings, said Microsoft.