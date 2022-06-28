Microsoft Security Services for Enterprises cybersecurity capabilities have been expanded thanks to a new partnership between Microsoft and CyberProof, a cybersecurity services provider, which adds managed extended detection and response functionalities, according to SiliconANGLE. CyberProof provides its Defense Center platform, which runs natively on Microsoft Azure and can integrate with the Microsoft Security stack, enabling enterprises to address numerous challenges related to continuous scaling of operations ranging from gathering and analysis of logs to proactive detection of malicious threat actors. In addition to its proactive threat hunting capabilities, Microsoft Security Services for Enterprise leverages the human expertise of CyberProofs MXDR team, which combined with Microsofts own internal teams enables extended threat detection and response across the companys Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel products. The capabilities of CyberProofs cybersecurity experts extend to providing MXDR services to enterprises that are in the process of transitioning to cloud-native security from on-premises solutions and providing clients with end-to-end security services such as use case engineering, vulnerability management and advanced threat intelligence and hunting.