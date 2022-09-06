A new report by cloud security solutions providerClearDATA shows that 85% of health care organizations are confident in their cloud security and compliance measures, according to MedCity News. The study shows thatC-suite executives appear to have a skewed view of their organizations cloud maturity level.Based on responses by over 200 IT, security and compliance leaders at health care organizations that earn at least $50 million per year, 64% of C-suite leaders say their cloud maturity level has reached an advanced level compared with 20% to 28% of vice presidents, directors and managers at these firms. Meanwhile, more than 70% of firms have raised their cybersecurity budgets in 2022 compared with 2021, and 35% of those increased by less than 10%, according to the survey. In 81% of these cases, the decision was a proactive move to defend against future attacks. However, few organizations said they practice vital risk reduction activities such as data backups, multi-factor authentication and secure password management. Even fewer respondents admitted to implementing more advanced measures, such as simplifying technology infrastructure or creating a hierarchical cybersecurity policy.