Netography raises $45M for cloud-native NDR service

Netography, a security company that offers a network detection and response solution as a cloud-native software-as-a-service, said it has raised $45 million in a funding round led by Bessemer Venture Partners and SYN Ventures, according to VentureBeat
.
The Annapolis, Md.-based company touts its solution as designed specifically for use in most of today’s enterprise networks, which are a combination of legacy, multi-cloud
and on-premises infrastructures and which the company labels “atomized” networks.
Netography’s technology maintains visibility over all the distinct systems in atomized networks while enabling integrations that allow for removal of blind spots, threat detection and notifications over malicious traffic.
The company is also working to move away from deep packet inspection and full packet capture methods in its solutions. Martin Roesch, whom Netography hired as CEO in September, said the company will continue to search for new ways to deliver network security capabilities in light of the rise of the zero-trust security model and as the deep packet inspection and appliance model continue to decrease in usefulness.