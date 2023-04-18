SDxCentral reports that Netskope is preparing to launch its unified, software-based secure access service edge client, which the company is touting as the first true SASE solution for remote workers. Slated for general availability later this year, the client will feature Netskope's Endpoint SD-WAN and its security service edge, operating in a unified software form factor on remote workers laptops. Netskope Endpoint SD-WAN features dynamic path selection, application-aware prioritization, and a context-aware zero-trust policy, and employs Netskope's cloud discovery engine that prioritizes and configures applications automatically based on their assigned cloud confidence index. Netskope's strength for SSE is that it is context aware. It's not just applications, but its application, application risk, user, user risk, device and device risk, said Netskope Senior Vice President Parag Thakore. In addition, the Endpoint SD-WAN is able to connect with multiple public and private data centers at the same time, overcoming the single-tunnel shortcomings found in traditional traditional remote access virtual private networks and providing policy-based direct-to-app access for users.