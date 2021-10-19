Oracle announces participation in Cloud Security Notification Framework

The Cloud Security Notification Framework has recently added Oracle Cloud among its participants, as the project works toward developing a standardized framework for handling security issues across a variety of cloud services, ZDNet
reports.
The CSNF’s goal is to develop a common information model for handling security alerts, which become a challenge within enterprise environments that have deployed a multi-cloud strategy and thus encounter large volumes and varieties of alerts from cloud providers that implement different systems for security reporting.
“Multi-cloud is rapidly evolving from an accidental to a purposeful strategy for most organizations,“ said Bala Chandra, Oracle’s
vice president of software and general manager of security products.
The project, which was launched by ONUG, already has the backing of major cloud service providers including Google, Microsoft and IBM. The collaboration also counts firms Sysdig, F5, Wiz, Adobe, Intuit and Qualys among its members, as well as consumers including Cigna, FedEx, Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Raytheon Technologies and Kaiser.