The new Zero Trust OT Security solution by Palo Alto Networks, offering a unified control panel for the security providers firewall, operation technology and 5G security offerings, has been unveiled, according to SDxCentral. Palo Alto claims the cloud-based product lets users safeguard their entire infrastructure consistently, covering 5G connectivity, remote access, and OT assets, which are increasingly becoming the target of threat actors. Users can pick their own combination of products to form a custom package that meets their specific security needs and network architectures, such as next-generation firewalls for t OT asset, application, and network protection, Prisma Access for remote access protection, and even a few of the companys other offerings such as Advanced Wildfire, Advanced Threat Prevention, and Advanced URL filtering capabilities, according to Palo Alto Networks Vice President Xu Zou. The importance of critical infrastructure to society cannot be understated. It needs to be operationally resilient, be able to reduce the potential attack surface, and minimize the new or expanding risks that are caused by rapid digital transformation, Zou said. A zero-trust approach to the security of the critical infrastructure is imperative to ensure the resilience and availability of services that society depends on every day.