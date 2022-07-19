Security artificial intelligence provide Darktrace announced the launch of its PREVENT line of security features, which Darktrace CEO Poppy Gustafsson describes as the company's next step in achieving a full cyber AI loop, according to SDxCentral. Jack Stockdale, Darktrace's chief technology officer, says the new products will help users transition from reactive security to a proactive approach to thwarting threat actors. The company developed the new line of products based on AI algorithms created by the Darktrace AI Research Center and using technology acquired from its recent purchase of attack surface management provider Cybersprint. The first two products to launch were PREVENT end-to-end, whose capabilities include attack path modeling, breach and attack simulation, vulnerability prioritization and security awareness training, and PREVENT attack surface management, which gains insight on targets using their name, according to Vice President of Cyber Innovation Maximilian Heinemeyer. Putting them all together, the two products feed their data into Darktrace's other cybersecurity capabilities, DETECT and RESPOND, creating a feedback loop that enables continuous threat landscape learning.