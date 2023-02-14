Software-as-a-service pioneer Qualys announced that its cloud security tool has been patched to support devices running on macOS, according to Computerworld. "In the past few years, many of our customers have seen a sharp increase in the number of Mac devices introduced to their environment," according to Qualys Senior Director of Product Management Eran Livne, in announcing the development. Livne says that with the patch, IT personnel will be better able to perform enterprise security tasks using the same tools they deploy for Windows and Linux devices. The new patch includes features such as the same smart automation and remediation workflows as those used for Windows systems, detection and deployment of patches for macOS and third-party Mac apps via Qualys Cloud Mac Agent, and complete integration with the Qualys VMDR and the current patch management offering. Qualys says it is offering trial licenses to existing customers so they can test the new capabilities in their devices.