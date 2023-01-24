SiliconANGLE reports that startup Remote.Its networking platform has been updated with zero-trust security capabilities, allowing for more granular management of users networks. Remote.Its networking platform currently enables companies to connect their public cloud environments and systems with each other, in addition to automating most of the manual tasks involved in the process. With the update, companies may restrict employees' access to specific systems required for them to do their tasks instead of the whole subnet, limiting the areas hackers would be able to infiltrate if they manage to steal a user's login credentials. The feature has also been made applicable to software containers, meaning organizations' container clusters may now be protected by zero-trust security. All of these capabilities can be installed by adding one line of code to their software, according to Remote.It. "With our latest release of Remote.It, with a single line of code users can programmatically deploy zero-trust access to their authenticated users, simultaneously," according to Remote.It co-founder and CEO Ryo Koyama.