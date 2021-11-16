Report: CIOs increasingly working to address cloud challenges

TechRepublic
reports that more chief information officers have been working with colleagues to address increasing demands within their organizations in 2021 than in the previous decade, particularly concerned with tapping the potential of hybrid clouds, automation and artificial intelligence, a report from IBM's Institute for Business Value revealed.
The report also showed that the rate of CIOs reporting increased hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence-enabled workflow and cloud-native development maturity significantly increased since 2019.
More recently, the biggest challenges that emerged amid the COVID-19 pandemic involved adopting remote work strategies to maintain business continuity and addressing supply chain
issues.
Meanwhile, 55% of organizations tweaked their strategies in light of the pandemic to undertake such actions as accelerating their digital transformation and increasing their use of the cloud.
“This reflects the swift and growing embrace -- and effectiveness -- of cloud-native platforms, in particular, their proficiency for connecting and activating data to enhance engagement and collaboration,“ said the report.