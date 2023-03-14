CRN reports that SAP has officially unveiled the next iteration of its cloud data warehouse service -- SAP Datasphere which has been enhanced with simplified data replication, data cataloging and improved data modeling capabilities. The new offering is built on the SAP Business Technology Platform, which delivers database security, governance, and encryption, which are enhanced by Datasphere's own features, such as data cataloging providing automated data discovery, management, and governance for users. Meanwhile, enhanced data modeling retains data business context in SAP applications. SAP also announced new partnerships with companies Collibra, DataRobo, Confluence, and Databricks with the aim of allowing its users to create a data governance strategy covering both SAP data and those in third-party systems. We are on a mission to make it easy for organizations to deliver meaningful data to every data professional with the business logic and business context intact, according to Daniel Yu, SAP database and analytics senior vice president of marketing and solutions.