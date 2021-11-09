SecureAuth completes Acceptto acquisition

CRN
reports that identity and access management solution provider SecureAuth has closed on a deal to purchase Acceptto, which offers passwordless multi-factor authentication technology and is a current provider of a front-end interface for several single sign-on vendors, for undisclosed terms.
SecureAuth CEO Ravi Khatod said Acceptto’s interface will soon become exclusive to SecureAuth’s products, creating a seamless login experience for users on multiple devices and platforms, and its MFA technology will be integrated into its own solution.
SecureAuth is also expected to benefit from Acceptto’s risk and behavioral modeling
technology, which helps users transition from rule-based policies toward a system that enables detection of potential threats before, during and after authentication based on deviations in user behavior.
SecureAuth plans to make Acceptto technology available to its channel partners soon, which would allow them to develop services geared toward mid-market customers with small security teams, offering features such as open policy agent and policy orchestration. As part of the deal, Acceptto’s 25 employees will join SecureAuth and its CEO Shahrokh Shahidzadeh will lead SecureAuth’s innovation lab.