Entitle, the developer of a platform that provides automated access management and provisioning for enterprises, announced that it has raised $15 million in a seed funding round, according to VentureBeat. Automation addresses enterprises growing need to implement identity and access management capabilities at scale, which Gartner predicts will become a significant concern in the cloud security space this year. Entitle employs deep learning, vulnerability research, and security operations to enable permissions management across an organizations cloud environment and allows employees to request permission through email, Jira, Teams or Slack. This approach gives IT and DevOps teams centralized visibility over permissions without requiring them to perform tasks manually. Outnumbered and ill-equipped, IT and DevOps teams find themselves responsible for hundreds of thousands of cloud permissions and are expected to sign off on access requests with very little information, said Entitle co-founder and CEO Ron Nissim. Without context, decisions regarding who has access to what can be inaccurate or even dangerous.