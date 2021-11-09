Small businesses to receive data security support from Microsoft

Microsoft announced during its recent Ignite conference that nonprofit organizations as well as small to midsize businesses will soon be able to take advantage of its enterprise security offerings, including expanded cloud security programs and technology for intrusion prevention and detection within Amazon Web Services
, according to VentureBeat
.
The initiative ties into Microsoft’s upcoming launch of its Defender for Business product, which is geared toward companies with a maximum of 300 users, and the company’s efforts to provide a comprehensive set of Microsoft Defender offerings, from free versions to advanced solutions for enterprises.
For nonprofit organizations, Microsoft is pursuing its Security for Nonprofits program, which is poised to benefit up to 10,000 groups this year and as many as 50,000 by 2025. The company will provide the groups with security assessments and access to Microsoft AccountGuard, used for detecting active threats and providing solution recommendations, at no cost.
Microsoft also announced plans to bring together Defender and its cloud-based security event and incident management tool, Microsoft Sentinel, by implementing bidirectional incident detection and response integration.