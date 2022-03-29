Sonrai expands offerings with cloud workload protection

Sonrai Security said it is launching cloud workload protection capabilities in its Sonrai Dig platform to safeguard users in the public cloud, according to VentureBeat
.
According to Sonrai CEO Brendan Hannigan, the company's emphasis on identity
to ensure data security, achieved through the identity graph in its existing cloud protection platform, is now being applied to cloud workload protection to enable users to find connections between their workload risks and identity risks.
"When you do that, you can now see where workload risk is also tied to risks related to identity and privilege," Hannigan said. "You can also see where risk is tied to access to sensitive data. Those are two things which nobody else can see because they don't have a graph like this."
The Sonrai Dig platform was also enhanced with data security, cloud security posture management allowing customers to identify cloud infrastructure misconfigurations and cloud infrastructure entitlements management for management of cloud permissions and identities.