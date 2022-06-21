Splunk recently announced the 9.0 iteration of its Splunk Enterprise offering as well as new capabilities in its Splunk Cloud Platform that are designed to streamline users collection, management and gathering of data, according to CRN. The new functionalities include federated search, cloud data management and data ingestion, which support Splunks recent moves to improve data observability and IT security for applications. The latest innovations in the Splunk Platform enable customers to address the complexities of multi-cloud and hybrid environments, rapidly identify signals from noise, and turn data insights into business outcomes, said Garth Fort, senior vice president and chief product officer at Splunk. Some other new capabilities, including optimized data storage and expanded data access, are intended to provide end-to-end visibility, while the new Data Manager for Splunk Cloud Platform enables hybrid cloud control for users who opt to integrate Splunk with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Also making its debut is the Anomaly Detection Assistant, which leverages machine learning to investigate issues and Splunk Enterprise Security to enforce zero-trust security policies.