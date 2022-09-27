InfoWorld reports that Starburst Enterprise has introduced new capabilities into its Data Products software to ensure security and regulatory compliance. The softwares new governance feature applies to all types of data, such as curated data products and raw data, and ensures that users are able to comply with various data regulations, by enabling curation of limited datasets in order to reduce the risk of accidental exposure of data. Meanwhile, the software received UI enhancements to ease management of data security policies at scale as well as new exception-based policies for data products, which are intended to help cut security management costs, according to the company. Other additions include the ability to clone data and datasets for easier data sharing within an enterprise, and data masking and cell-level filtering, which are available in private preview and enables administrators to share limited or complex datasets to select groups. The changes are tied with Starbursts efforts to provide enterprises with an effective cross-cloud analytics solution, which is seeing interest in the industry as a secure means of data distribution among globally distributed data analysts, according to the company.