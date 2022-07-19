The Styra Run authorization cloud service has launched to give application developers the ability to embed enterprise-grade authorization capabilities into their products, DevOps reports. The service is based on the Open Policy Agent software, meaning it can be invoked using an application programming interface. OPA uses a general-purpose policy enforcement engine that developers can embed into applications through the Rego language. It is currently being advanced by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and is becoming popular among cloud-native application developers. Styra Vice President of Open Source Torin Sandall says the service also enables offloading of storage and global replication of end-user permissions data into a cloud service. As most developers spend too much of their time building and maintaining their own authorization platforms, Styra Run should allow them to delegate compliance tasks to a cloud service, Sandall said. Sandall noted that Styra Run currently is only available on Amazon Web Services but will eventually launch on other platforms.