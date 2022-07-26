A survey commissioned by Broadcom Software found that 54% of enterprises deem security as more important than end-user experience and 92% place critical importance on assessing the impact of security measures on the user experience, suggesting that organizations are seeking a balance between the two, according to Security Boulevard. Of the 503 IT professionals surveyedby market research firm Dimensional Insight, 44% identified hybrid workers as the largest obstacle to full visibility, compared with 43% who named third-party internet service providers and 41% who named public cloud resources. Ninety-seven percent of respondents said they are looking into zero trust technologies and platforms and 96% spoke of plans to adopt secure access service edge. For SASE technologies, the respondents listed required capabilities including remote user monitoring at 55%, ease of deployment at 53% and security solutions integration and scalability both at 51%. Meanwhile, 83% of respondents said their organization still uses a hybrid approach for network security.