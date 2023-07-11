TrustCloud has rolled out its new Custom Frameworks offering that brings AI-powered compliance automation, SiliconANGLE reports. The product builds on TrustClouds existing integrated compliance platform by addressing enterprises potential issues with new standards, contract requirements, and regulations, allowing them to meet evolving compliance needs in an efficient, automated manner. Companies can use the tool to formulate compliance frameworks that have been customized according to specific requirements and allow the AI to create new controls and policies as well as map existing requirements to a new framework. The TrustCloud integrated compliance platform itself enables automated compliance control verification and allows companies to attain privacy and compliance audit readiness. It also makes evidence collection a more streamlined task by allowing companies to synchronize their compliance program to any of over a hundred software applications and services, such as Jira, Snyk, and DataDog, to perform automated evidence collection for purposes of compliance certification and continuous control testing.