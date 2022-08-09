VentureBeat reports that VMware, as part of its efforts to support enterprises in their cloud security strategies, has unveiled its new advanced workload protection for Amazon Web Services. The announcement comes as organizations face an increasingly complex web of hybrid cloud, public cloud and cloud-native environments, which has made security measures difficult to implement. With the new release, VMware's Carbon Black Workload will be upgraded to perform automated collection and documentation of AWS-based vulnerabilities while a next-generation antivirus will assess threat actors behavior patterns in addition to providing endpoint detection and response capabilities. These new insights would provide security teams with a better understanding of their security posture, allowing them to work on reducing their exposure and improving their defenses. Automatic gathering and listing of vulnerabilities helps identify risk and harden workloads to shrink the attack surface, while CI/CD packages for sensor deployment further simplify sensor lifecycle management, according to Jason Rolleston, vice president of product management and co-general manager of VMware's security business unit.