Data warehouse provider Yellowbrick Data has released a new version of its cloud platform that improves its scalability in line with customers' needs, according to SiliconANGLE. The new update allows the company's data warehouse offering to be deployed on-premises, directly in customers public cloud accounts as a database platform-as-a-service or in Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud, allowing for greater scalability depending on the users demand, the company said. Yellowbrick added that its platform has now evolved into a Structured Query Language-powered, fully unified control plane that supports provisioning, monitoring, management, and cost-control access across various topologies. It also reduces challenges related to regulatory compliance and security and provides integration with data lakes using Parquet as a data interchange format. Yellowbrick's modern, elastic data warehouse helps organizations remove complexity by providing the same performance, functionality and unified user experience in their own data center, in public clouds and in a hybrid combination of both, said Yellowbrick Chief Technology Officer Mark Cusack.