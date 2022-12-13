SDxCentral reports that cybersecurity vendor Cradlepoint has added a zero-trust network access service to its NetCloud Exchange platform. The new feature is designed to bolster security for enterprises remote and extended workforce as well as privileged remote access users, according to Camille Campbell, Cradlepoints senior product marketing manager. Cradlepoint is focused on providing ZTNA functionality to help secure the widened attack surface driven by cellular networking, Campbell said. According to Cradlepoint, NetCloud Exchange currently includes its Secure Connect and Advanced SD-WAN products, which are also based on the same zero-trust foundation. SD-WAN allows enterprises to establish several modem WAN interfaces aligned to slice instances defined by 5G standalonenetworks. The vendor says it uses the NetCloud Exchange Service Gatewayto integrate the SD-WAN and ZTNA capabilities throughout its wireless WAN architecture andadds that it has allowed administrators to create network and user-based policies more easily by providing a single, attribute-based policy engine forZTNA and SD-WAN.