Zoom Video Communications announced that it is further enhancing the security capabilities of its Zoom videoconferencing service through the launch of Zoom Customer Managed Key, which will be made available at additional cost, according to SiliconANGLE. Zoom Customer Managed Key lets customers implement encryption technology of their choice to safeguard their assets accessible through Zoom. It allows users to use their own encryption keys to encrypt voicemails, cloud recordings and calendar access, among others. They may also encrypt meetings, webinars, archived sessions, voicemails and Microsoft Corp. Teams access tokens. Administrators can provide access to encryption keys through the Zoom administrative portals Security tab or contact Zooms Global Services organization for assistance. Zoom Customer Managed Key is meant to support the healthcare and financial services industries as well as other heavily regulated sectors. Most companies are now requiring support for customer keys from their cloud service providers as a vital security measure, as most still require keys to be stored in the hosted cloud. Zoom has not revealed the exact pricing for the new service.