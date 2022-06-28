SDxCentral reports that the zero-trust security platform created by Zscaler has been upgraded with new machine learning and artificial intelligence functionalities, allowing users to easily implement their zero-trust architecture and establish security service edge capabilities while still enjoying the platforms user-friendliness. The latest upgrade to the platform adds AI-powered phishing prevention, AI-powered root cause analysis, AI-powered segmentation and an autonomous risk-based policy engine. This newly enhanced, AI-driven cybersecurity platform allows for automated threat detection, which ensures faster protection amid the increasing volume of threats in the current environment. Its range of tools include one-click root cause analysis, which is beneficial for enterprises with small IT and security teams and lack the bandwidth necessary to manually address all security alerts and while working to monitor for new threats. Cybercriminals are using AI, automation, and advanced techniques to train machines to hack or socially engineer victims faster than ever before. To help our customers combat these escalating techniques, we've dramatically advanced AI and machine learning in our cloud to take advantage of our massive data pool, according to Zscaler President Amit Sinha.