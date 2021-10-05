Zero trust

Apple AirTag zero-day poses web-based attack risks

October 5, 2021

Related

Zero trust
Xage secures DOE contract to provide zero-trust solution during weather emergencies

Joe UchillSeptember 30, 2021

Xage announced Wednesday it had secured a DoE contract to develop a zero-trust solution for remote terminal units and switches to facilitate emergency technicians during contingency events.

Cloud Security
Trend Micro’s zero-trust strategy focuses on risk

Steve ZurierSeptember 27, 2021

Security vendor based its new risk-based, zero-trust strategy on beta tests with 3,500 enterprises.

Zero trust
Siemens-ZScaler aim to bring zero trust to the OT world

Steve ZurierSeptember 23, 2021

A new partnership will combine Siemens communications technology with Zscaler’s cloud-based platform.

Related Events

prestitial ad