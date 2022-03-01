Arista upgrades network switches with network detection and response

Arista Networks says the EOS operating system for its 720XP series of network switches will employ built-in network detection and response capabilities, providing users with enhanced visibility, risk mitigation and automated identification of threats without the need for additional solutions such as packet brokers or agents, according to SiliconANGLE
.
The new functionality was made possible by Arista's recent acquisition of Awake Security and is supported by its artificial intelligence-driven Autonomous Virtual Assist function. It has two components: AVA Sensors, which can be deployed as a cloud workload, standalone appliance or through Power-over-Ethernet switches; and AVA Nucleus, which is available either as software as a service or on-premises.
The feature relies completely on artificial intelligence
to perform device identification and threat detection, and the switches run on software with built-in NDR to detect mal-intent and monitors every device, application and user. It also provides real-time situational awareness giving security analysts full visibility of a threat landscape during an attack and allowing them to make risk-based decisions.